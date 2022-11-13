Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller crossed the wires and said Friday's inflation report was "just one data point," and that markets are "way out in front". This is a theme that is gathering pace in the open as per the following article:
Key quotes
- Will need to see a run of CPI reports to take a foot off the brake.
- Positive that goods prices came down with some moderation in services, but it needs to continue.
- Fed caught "flatfooted" in 2021 when inflation seemed to moderate then "exploded".
- 7.7% cpi inflation is "enormous," fed still has a long way to go, rates will stay high for a while.
- Rates will not fall until there is "clear, strong evidence" inflation is falling.
- Starting to see a little softening in the labor market, but the "shocking part" is that strength that remains after rate increases.
- "Critical" that u.s. gets inflation down and "fairly quickly" if possible.
- So far inflation expectations a couple years out seem to be holding.
- US policy rate is "not that high" given level of inflation.;
- Rate hikes so far has not "broken anything
- The US housing market needed to slow down.
- US housing markets "will be okay".
- US household balance sheets remain in good shape.
- Was always going to be a communications challenge to signal slowdown in the pace of hikes, fed "is not softening".
- Signal was to pay attention to the endpoint not the pace of rate increases, and until inflation slows the endpoint is "a ways out".
- Fed keeping an eye on the balance sheet, don't want to "crush" holdings in a way that will cause problems in markets
- A "benchmark" target may be about 8 to 10 percent of GDP.
US Dollar technical analysis
From a 1-hour perspective the bulls will be on the look out for whether there can be a break in the near-term resistance around 106.90.
