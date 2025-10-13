Fed’s Paulson signals support for two more 25 bps cuts in 2025
Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Philadelphia President Anna Paulson spoke about the view from the Reserve Bank of Philadelphia of the United States (US) economy at the National Association for Business Economics Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, stating that she doesn't see tariffs causing sustained inflation.
Key takeaways
I don't see tariffs causing sustained inflation.
I see current monetary policy as modestly restrictive.
I see narrow base of support for growth and labor market.
Labor market risks increasing, but not outrageously.
We will be better positioned to go slowly in the future if we adjust policy in the near term.
2026 will see growth near potential, and inflation rising and then subsiding.
The latest available data suggest an economy that is doing pretty well, although inflation remains elevated."
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.38%
|0.16%
|0.23%
|0.28%
|-0.13%
|0.21%
|0.36%
|EUR
|-0.38%
|-0.22%
|-0.09%
|-0.11%
|-0.42%
|-0.17%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|-0.16%
|0.22%
|0.14%
|0.11%
|-0.22%
|0.05%
|0.16%
|JPY
|-0.23%
|0.09%
|-0.14%
|-0.02%
|-0.41%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|CAD
|-0.28%
|0.11%
|-0.11%
|0.02%
|-0.44%
|-0.06%
|0.05%
|AUD
|0.13%
|0.42%
|0.22%
|0.41%
|0.44%
|0.27%
|0.38%
|NZD
|-0.21%
|0.17%
|-0.05%
|-0.00%
|0.06%
|-0.27%
|0.11%
|CHF
|-0.36%
|0.03%
|-0.16%
|-0.07%
|-0.05%
|-0.38%
|-0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.