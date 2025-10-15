TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Fed’s Miran: The economy is more vulnerable to shocks because policy is restrictive

Fed’s Miran: The economy is more vulnerable to shocks because policy is restrictive
Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran spoke at a televised interview on CNBC on Wednesday. He said that there is now more downside risk than there was a week ago, and that with the shift in the balance of risk, it is more urgent to move towards a more neutral policy.

Key takeaways

There is now more downside risk than a week ago.

With the change in the balance of risk more urgent to get to a more neutral policy.

The economy is more vulnerable to shocks because policy is restrictive.

The difference in my view and the rest of the FOMC is on the speed of the trip to neutral

there is difficulty in knowing the neutral rate exactly.

Uncertainty over the level of the neutral rate does not preclude debate over how it has changed

Changes to immigration have led to a population shock.

The labor market has clearly weakened.

Housing has been moribund, evidence that policy is restrictive.

Two more cuts this year sounds realistic.

Data are backward looking, policy now should be based on where the Fed thinks prices will be a year from now.

See substantial disinflation coming from housing in coming months.

Having few immigrant workers does not put upward pressure on wages.

Hopeful to have the needed data in hand for the October meeting, if not will rely on outlook.

Not seeing anything in alternative data yet that cast doubt on core forecast.

Expect to get to 2% inflation on headline PCE in about a year and a half.Expect unemployment to edge slightly down over that time, if policy moves down.

Fed independence is of critical importance, want policy made based on mandates not managed to an electoral calendar.

The Fed can and will do a better job of maintaining independence.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.14%-0.32%-0.24%0.01%-0.42%0.04%-0.28%
EUR0.14%-0.12%-0.12%0.13%-0.24%0.13%-0.13%
GBP0.32%0.12%0.02%0.29%-0.11%0.25%0.04%
JPY0.24%0.12%-0.02%0.23%-0.17%0.13%0.06%
CAD-0.01%-0.13%-0.29%-0.23%-0.43%-0.04%-0.26%
AUD0.42%0.24%0.11%0.17%0.43%0.37%0.16%
NZD-0.04%-0.13%-0.25%-0.13%0.04%-0.37%-0.21%
CHF0.28%0.13%-0.04%-0.06%0.26%-0.16%0.21%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

More from Agustin Wazne
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases from tops, back to 1.1620

EUR/USD eases from tops, back to 1.1620

EUR/USD adds to Tuesday’s advance and manages to keep the trade above the 1.1600 hurdle, although coming down from earlier tops near 1.1650. The continuation of the pair’s recovery comes on the back of further losses in the US Dollar amid reignited trade tensions and ahead of comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone near 1.3350

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone near 1.3350

GBP/USD manages to leave behind two consecutive daily declines and hovers around the 1.3350 zone following earlier tops near 1.3380, all against the backdrop of renewed seeling bias in the Greenback. Moving forward, Cable is expected to closely follow remarks from both Fed and BoE rate setters.

Gold remains firm around $4,200

Gold remains firm around $4,200

Gold maintains its bid bias well and sound for yet another day on Wednesday, navigating the $4,200 region per troy ounce and always underpinned by geopolitical tensions, a further escalation of the US-China trade war, and fears over the US government shutdown.

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin price edges below $112,500 on Wednesday, struggling to extend its rebound amid renewed macroeconomic headwinds. Fresh US-China trade tensions and the ongoing US government shutdown dampen investor sentiment, limiting BTC's recovery.

Can the global economy stabilize with 'Acute' uncertainty looming?

Can the global economy stabilize with 'Acute' uncertainty looming?

In its October 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly revised upward its global growth forecast, but stressed that the overall pace of expansion remains subdued.

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday. Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers