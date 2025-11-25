Fed’s Miran: The economy calls for large interest rate cuts
Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Stephen Miran spoke in an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday. He said that he hopes the jobs data will convince others on the Fed to cut rates in December.
Key takeaways
The economy calls for large interest rate cuts.
Hopes jobs data will convince others on Fed to cut rates.
It is hard to quantify impact of AI on the economy.
Unemployment rate rising because monetary policy is too tight.
Fed should get to neutral rate quickly.
I don't see an inflation problem.
Concerned by higher cost of living but Fed policy needs to look ahead.”
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.18%
|-0.27%
|-0.34%
|0.05%
|0.10%
|0.18%
|0.14%
|EUR
|0.18%
|-0.08%
|-0.13%
|0.24%
|0.28%
|0.36%
|0.32%
|GBP
|0.27%
|0.08%
|-0.04%
|0.32%
|0.37%
|0.44%
|0.39%
|JPY
|0.34%
|0.13%
|0.04%
|0.38%
|0.42%
|0.48%
|0.46%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|-0.24%
|-0.32%
|-0.38%
|0.05%
|0.12%
|0.08%
|AUD
|-0.10%
|-0.28%
|-0.37%
|-0.42%
|-0.05%
|0.07%
|0.04%
|NZD
|-0.18%
|-0.36%
|-0.44%
|-0.48%
|-0.12%
|-0.07%
|-0.04%
|CHF
|-0.14%
|-0.32%
|-0.39%
|-0.46%
|-0.08%
|-0.04%
|0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.