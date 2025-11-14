Fed's Miran: The change in border policy is disinflationary
Federal Reserve (Fed) governor Stephen Miran spoke at a Fox Business interview on Friday, stating that monetary policy should be forward-looking and that wage gains have moderated.
Key takeaways
The Fed buying gold is not consistent with its mandate.
The change in border policy is disinflationary.
Monetary policy should be forward-looking.
It's a mistake to let the job market get softer.
Wage gains have moderated.
Shelter inflation points to weakening price pressures.
It's a mistake to make policy on backward-looking data.
The data we've gotten since September has been dovish.
The data should make the Fed more dovish, not less.
Data supports rate cuts."
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.13%
|0.18%
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.14%
|-0.42%
|0.13%
|EUR
|-0.13%
|0.05%
|-0.13%
|-0.15%
|-0.27%
|-0.55%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.18%
|-0.05%
|-0.18%
|-0.20%
|-0.31%
|-0.60%
|-0.06%
|JPY
|-0.02%
|0.13%
|0.18%
|-0.01%
|-0.14%
|-0.44%
|0.12%
|CAD
|0.02%
|0.15%
|0.20%
|0.00%
|-0.13%
|-0.40%
|0.13%
|AUD
|0.14%
|0.27%
|0.31%
|0.14%
|0.13%
|-0.29%
|0.25%
|NZD
|0.42%
|0.55%
|0.60%
|0.44%
|0.40%
|0.29%
|0.55%
|CHF
|-0.13%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|-0.12%
|-0.13%
|-0.25%
|-0.55%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.