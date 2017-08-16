Fed's Mester: Weak inflation shouldn't delay interest rate hikes

Fed's Mester: Weak inflation shouldn't delay interest rate hikesBy Eren Sengezer
"The recent weakness in U.S. inflation has not convinced her the Fed should delay plans for further interest rate," said Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester in an interview with Reuters.
Key quotes:
- Uncertainty surrounding trump administration not yet feeding into economic forecasts, sees growth staying around 2 pct
- Risk around current Fed economic and rate forecasts appear balanced
- Fed will likely announce start date for balance sheet reduction before actually scaling back bond reinvestments
- Studying equity markets for signs of excess but says record prices likely due to earnings, low rates
- Wage rises inevitable as hiring continues and economy tightens
- I expect long-term bond yields to ultimately rise as fed continues boosting short-term rates and shrinks asset holdings
