Fed’s Kashkari: Sought half-point cut in June to re-anchor inflation

Fed’s Kashkari has been crossing the wires, speaking at a Townhall event in Dakota. He is in a long list of Federal Reserve speakers making their opinions known, none of which have been particularly favourable to the dollar.
Key comments:
- Sought half-point cut in June to re-anchor inflation.
- Not at full economic capacity until wages pick.
- Wants no rate hikes until inflation strengthens.
- Quarter point cut would not be enough of a shock - perhaps need 50bp cut.
Fed speakers from earlier:
- Federal Reserve's Williams: Growth outlook outside the U.S. has dimmed
-
Fed’s Bostic: H1 growth stronger than expected
-
Powell speech: Bad outcomes have happened when central bank independence is diminished
-
Fed's Bostic: Sceptical inflation expectations are weak
-
Powell speech: Policy has not been as accommodative as we thought
-
Fed's Barkin: Rate cuts, if needed, would stimulate the economy in many ways
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline, turns negative for the day
The EUR/USD pair extends its decline below the 1.1250 level, trimming intraday gains as US June inflation generated doubts about how aggressive the Federal Reserve could be.
GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.
USD/JPY climbs to 108.30 supported by rising US T-bond yields
The USD/JPY pair dropped below the 108 mark earlier in the day amid the broad-based USD weakness but didn't have a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day.
Gold extends retreat from weekly highs, falls below $1410
Gold prices are falling significantly on Thursday amid a recovery of the US Dollar supported by higher US yields.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.