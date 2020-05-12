Fed's Kashkari: Policymakers pretty unanimous in opposing negative interest rates

Commenting on the possible use of negative interest rates by the Federal Reserve, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari noted that policymakers have been "pretty unanimous" in opposing them.

Kashkari further added that there were other tools that the Fed could use before introducing negative rates but said he wouldn't want to say "never" on the possibility.

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.44% on the day at 99.79.