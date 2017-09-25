Fed's Kashkari: hopes Yellen gets reappointed

Fed's Kashkari: hopes Yellen gets reappointedBy Ross J Burland
More comments from Fed's Kashkari speaking at Town Hall In North Dakota:
- Should look to Japan to avoid deflation
- Can accept lower growth
- Should embrace immigration for population growth
- Real interest rate is lower because the population has been ageing
- Fed is adjusting inflation forecasts
- Society has been changing
- 19t debt
- US has no inflation
- Say's the reason there is no inflation in the U.S. is that investors around the world think US economy is strongest, US investors rather buy US debt - but said this can't go on forever
- US is relatively stronger than Europe, UK and Japan, for now
- U.S. has time to adjust
- Need to deal with long-term economy
- Have to get fiscal house in order before investors chose to invest somewhere else
- Yellen best to run Fed for next four years
- Low-interest rates will lead to more investment
