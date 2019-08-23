Fed's Kaplan: Would prefer not to make any policy adjustments

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told Bloomberg News on Friday that he did not see the current situation as a "rate-cutting cycle."
Kaplan further argued that businesses had a problem with the uncertainty surrounding the trade dispute and immigration rather than the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. "I don't think monetary policy is a major factor in any major US slowdown," Kaplan stated. "Monetary policy is not causing a slowdown, I'd prefer not to make any adjustments."
These comments seem to be helping the Greenback stay resilient against its peers. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.13% on the day at 98.33.
