Fed’s Kaplan: We will need fiscal stimulus to lower high unemployment

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Robert Kaplan was recently on wires while reiterating his opposition for the negative rates. The Fed policymaker also insisted on the use of fiscal stimulus to combat high unemployment.

Believes the US unemployment rate will be at 10% by the end of 2020, annualized GDP contraction of 25-30% in Q2 2020.

We will need more fiscal stimulus to lower high unemployment.

Does not favor the Fed using negative rates.

Negative rates in the US could do great damage.

A 'V'-shape recovery is unlikely, but possible if we made a massive investment in testing.

If you don't have good testing, contact tracing, treatment or vaccine consumers may not behave as before the crisis.

Cannot remain shut down indefinitely, question is how to open up.

Reopen gradually so it sticks.

Do not want to end up with a spike in infections.