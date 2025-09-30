Fed’s Jefferson: Labor market is softening, could face stress if not supported

Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice Chairman Philip Jefferson said on Tuesday, “labor market is softening, could face stress if not supported.”
Additional quotes
Expect disinflation to resume after this year.
See growth remaining around 1.5% for the rest of 2025.
Impact of administration policy still evolving.
Consider uncertainty around baseline outlook as especially high.
