Thailand: BOT’s pivot to broader measures – UOB
UOB's report by Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Sathit Talaengsatya discusses the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) shift from solely using interest rates to a broader policy framework. The BOT aims to address structural economic issues such as low productivity and high inequality while maintaining an accommodative interest rate policy. The report anticipates a final 25bps cut in February 2026, bringing the policy rate to 1.00%, which is expected to be sustained through 2026-27.
BOT's strategic policy adjustments
"FX becomes a more operational domain, not just a communications domain. The BOT has raised concerns about baht appreciation and non-fundamental flows, including gold-linked flows that can at times be large relative to daily FX turnover (e.g., reaching 20% in some periods). The BOT also explicitly highlights the baht’s strength (e.g., about 8% appreciations against USD since early 2025) and its willingness to intervene if moves are too fast, alongside tighter measures on gold-related FX activity."
"In our baseline, we expect the MPC to keep policy accommodative and deliver one final 25bps cut at the 25 Feb 2026 meeting—after the 4Q25/full-year 2025 GDP release (we forecast 2025 growth at 2.0%). This would take the policy rate to 1.00%, which we think is likely to be maintained through 2026–27."
"That said, the BOT is likely to keep interest rate policy accommodative for longer but will be reluctant to entrench a permanently-low-rate regime given repeated emphasis on financial stability and preserving policy space."
(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.