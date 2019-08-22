Fed's Harker: No need for further stimulus now

In an interview with CNBC, Patrick Harker, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, said that he doesn't see any need for further stimulus at the moment. "We are roughly where neutral is," Harker added and noted that they saw the US-China trade dispute as an "economic headwind."

Supported by these hawkish remarks, the US Dollar Index rebounded from the session low that it set at 98.08 in the last hour and is now at 98.18, still losing 0.08% on the day. Below are some additional comments, per Reuters.

"Yield curve is only one of many signals."

"Trade issue makes business decisions difficult."

"Growth now is exactly what we had anticipated last year."

"No need for another rate cut, central bank should stay here for a while."

"Trade resolution would boost growth."