Fed's Hammack: Need to maintain restrictive stance of policy

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said that they need to maintain a restrictive stance of policy, citing pressure in inflation, especially services.
Key takeaways
"Challenging time for monetary policy."
"Labor market looks broadly in balance."
"We need to maintain a restrictive stance of policy."
"Forecast to remain above inflation target for probably next 1-2 years."
"More difficult to see that tariffs will be a one-time impact."
"Will not get to 2% inflation target until end-2027/early 2028."
"We are mildly restrictive on monetary policy right now."
Market reaction
These comments received a hawkish score of 7.2 from FXStreet Fed Speech Tracker. Nevertheless, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to stay resilient against its peers. At the time of press, the USD Index was down 0.22% on the day at 97.95.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold clinches fresh record highs above $3,800
Gold resumes its uptrend and refreshes record highs above $3,800 in early Europe on Monday. Concerns about a US government shutdown and market talks on fresh tariffs weigh on the US Dollar amid looming Fed rate cut bets, underpinning Gold. Fedspeak and US data remain in focus.
EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1700 as USD weakens on government shutdown risks
EUR/USD holds its renewed upside above 1.1700 in the European session on Monday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar weakens due to concerns over a US government shutdown later this week. In the meantime, the pair will look to ECB- and Fed- speak for fresh trading directives.
GBP/USD advances to near 1.3450 amid sustained US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD advances to near 1.3450 in European trading on Monday. The US Dollar loses ground as the US August PCE inflation report reinforced Fed rate cut expectations, further undermined by government shutdown fears. Speeches from BoE and Fed officials remain in focus.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple recover as the key support level holds
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple are showing signs of stabilization at the start of the week, each holding above key support levels after recent declines. While BTC struggles to regain momentum near $112,000, ETH and XRP are finding their footing, which could pave the way for short-term recoveries.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.