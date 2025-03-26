Fed’s Goolsbee believes borrowing costs would be “a fair bit lower” in 12-18 months from now – FT

Chicago Federal Reserve (Fed) President Austan Goolsbee said in a Financial Times (FT) interview on Wednesday that he “believed borrowing costs would be “a fair bit lower” in 12-18 months from now.”
Additional comments
We're no longer on the golden path as seen in the last two years.
We're now entering into a different chapter.
There's a lot of dust in the air.
Market angst over inflation would be ‘red flag’.
If investor expectations begin to converge with those of american households, the fed would need to act.
Cautioned that it may take longer than anticipated for the next cut to come because of economic uncertainty.
‘Wait and see’ is the correct approach when you face uncertainty.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.13% higher on the day at 104.35, flirting with intraday highs following these comments.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|0.09%
|0.45%
|-0.02%
|-0.10%
|-0.23%
|0.13%
|EUR
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|0.34%
|-0.11%
|-0.17%
|-0.32%
|0.05%
|GBP
|-0.09%
|-0.01%
|0.37%
|-0.12%
|-0.18%
|-0.32%
|0.07%
|JPY
|-0.45%
|-0.34%
|-0.37%
|-0.48%
|-0.57%
|-0.69%
|-0.30%
|CAD
|0.02%
|0.11%
|0.12%
|0.48%
|-0.04%
|-0.21%
|0.19%
|AUD
|0.10%
|0.17%
|0.18%
|0.57%
|0.04%
|-0.14%
|0.25%
|NZD
|0.23%
|0.32%
|0.32%
|0.69%
|0.21%
|0.14%
|0.39%
|CHF
|-0.13%
|-0.05%
|-0.07%
|0.30%
|-0.19%
|-0.25%
|-0.39%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
