Fed's George: Seeing risks building of double-dip recession

"The recession that began in February could revisit the US economy if the coronavirus pandemic intensifies," Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George told CNBC on Wednesday.

George further noted that she sees risks building of a "double-dip recession."

Market reaction

These remarks don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, S&P 500 futures were virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 3,443. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains near 93.10 ahead of Durable Goods Orders data from the US.