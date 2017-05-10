Fed's George: Further gradual rate hikes will be needed

Fed's George: Further gradual rate hikes will be neededBy Eren Sengezer
Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George recently crossed the wires saying that the Federal Reserve would need to raise interest rates further to keep the economy on track to the Fed's 2-percent inflation goal, as per Reuters reports.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Further gradual rate hikes will be needed
- Delaying rate hikes poses risks to growth, financial stability
- It is appropriate to move cautiously at this stage in expansion
- Waiting too long to remove accommodation risks recession, financial imbalances
