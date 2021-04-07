Fed's Evans: Very confident Fed will adjust policy if we see too-high inflation

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Wednesday that the size of the fiscal package means the Fed can ultimately do less, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"It's a good thing that longer-term yields are going up."

"Only need to be concerned if there's bothersome inflation; 2.5% inflation should not be viewed as out of bounds."

"Very confident Fed will be adjusting policy if we see too-high inflation."

"Infrastructure investment can pay for itself."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen posting small gains at 92.32.