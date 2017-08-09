Fed’s Dudley: As time passes Fed will continue to tighten policy

Fed’s Dudley: As time passes Fed will continue to tighten policyBy Eren Sengezer
Speaking on CNBC, New York Fed President William Dudley said that as time passes the Fed would continue to tighten the policy, as reported by LiveSquawk.
Key quotes (via LiveSquawk):
- Outlook for rate hikes to depend on how economy evolves
- Likely to reduce Q3 GDP growth forecasts a touch due to hurricanes
- Hurricanes to confuse US economic data in coming months, then boost Growth
- Economy likely gathering strength
