Fed's Daly says the Fed has tools to pull back inflation if needed

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly fiscal support is what we need right now and doesn't see fiscal stimulus boosting inflation in unwelcome ways.
Daly says the Fed has tools to pull back inflation if needed.
She expects by 2H there will be a bounceback in the economy similar to last summer.
More to come...
