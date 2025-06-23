Fed's Daly: Employment, inflation risks roughly in balance

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on Friday that she sees the Fed’s monetary policy stance as “in a good place,” with risks to its US employment and price stability mandates as roughly equal, per Bloomberg.
Key quotes
So far the economy is in a good place and so is policy.
Concerns about tariff impact on inflation aren't as large as they were when they were first announced.
Many possibilities for how much tariffs pass through to customers.
Fundamentals of the economy are moving to where an interest rate cut may be necessary.
CEOs have cautious optimism on tariffs.
I look more to the autumn rather than July for a rate cut.
Unless we see a faltering labor market, autumn looks more appropriate.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.29% higher on the day at 99.05, as of writing.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attracts some sellers below 0.6450 as US strikes Iran’s nuclear sites
The AUD/USD pair attracts some sellers to near 0.6440 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar edges higher amid the rising tensions in the Middle East after the United States carried out airstrikes on three nuclear sites in Iran over the weekend.
Gold edges higher above $3,350 as Middle East conflict escalates
Gold price climbs to near $3,375 during the early Asian session on Monday. US President Donald Trump’s decision to join Israel’s war against Iran sharply escalates the conflict, which lifts the precious metal. Traders will keep an eye on the preliminary reading of the US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index for June later on Monday.
What if Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz?
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the key global energy gateways, with approximately 20 million barrels of oil flowing through the strait daily. If the Strait of Hormuz became non-navigable, at least in recent history, it would constitute an unprecedented negative supply shock for the energy markets.
Week ahead: PCE inflation and flash PMIs on tap amid Middle East jitters
Ongoing Israel-Iran tensions to keep risk sentiment in check. US core PCE and consumption data to offer much-needed distraction. CPI readings also due in Canada, Australia and Japan. Flash PMIs for June in the spotlight too amid tariff chaos.
EUR/USD struggles to retain 1.1500 as USD gains traction
EUR/USD hovers around the 1.1500 level in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar surges despite dovish comments from Fed Governor Waller, supporting a rate cut as soon as July. The mood sours as investors weigh Middle East developments.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.