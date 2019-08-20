Fed's Daly: doesn’t think us is headed for recession

A rather optimistic Head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve, Mary Daly, doesn’t think that the US is headed for a recession, arguing the US labour market is strong and that consumer spending is healthy.

Key comments:

Supported the rate cut in July at the FOMC, but not on concern about any impending downturn for the economy.

Labor market is at or near full employment.

FX implications:

The market doesn't buy it according to the yield curve. The dollar can remain in tender-hooks from and US yields are trapped below the steep descending resistance line.



