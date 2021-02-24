Fed's Clarida: Inflation to be around 2% end of year and transitory

Despite “very near-term” downside risks to the US economy from the spread of COVID-19 and emergence of new variants, effective vaccines and fiscal relief passed late last year have set the table for stronger growth, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday.
“Prospects for the economy in 2021 and beyond have brightened and the downside risk to the outlook has diminished,” Clarida said in remarks prepared for delivery to the US Chamber of Commerce, as reported by Reuters earlier.
Federal Reserve's Clarida says he is bullish on the US recovery.
Key comments
Says economy has good momentum, vaccine welcome news, and there is a lot of fiscal, monpol support.
Says there is a lot of pent up labor supply in US.
Says not concerned will see an inflation response this year inconsistent with goals.
Says we will not be lifting off on rates until we actually get to 2% inflation, and max employment.
Says later this year inflation will most likely be above 2%, because of base effects.
Says most of that rise will be transitory; expect inflation to be around 2% by end of year.
Says there's a lot of slack in economy that can meet extra demand from fiscal, monpol support.
Says talk about tapering is premature.
Says monetary policy accommodation is appropriate for the rest of the year.
The biggest risk to the economic outlook is the virus.
Market implications
He is not saying anything here that the Fed's chair has not already said earlier this week for which had helped US stocks to climb to new record highs on Wednesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD at fresh 2020 highs, eyes 0.8000
The Australian dollar is up against its American rival, trading in the 0.7940 price zone. Substantial gains in Wall Street underpin the commodity-linked currency.
USD/JPY flirts with 106.00, could challenge the year’s high
US Treasury yields hit fresh one-year highs as stocks rally, pushing USD/JPY back to the 106.00 region. Next relevant resistance at 106.22, February’s high.
Dogecoin price jumps 20% thanks to yet another endorsement from Elon Musk
As the entire cryptocurrency market suffered a massive sell-off, Dogecoin price also plummeted from a high of $0.06 to a low of $0.041. However, thanks to another endorsement from the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, the digital asset managed to recover almost instantly.
Gold: Bears about to burst out of their cage to target $1,745.80
The price structure is still too neutral until the resistance at the bullish M-formation's neckline proves resilient because. On the next test, the price can easily move higher.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).