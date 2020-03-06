Fed's Bullard: Everything is on the table and willing to do more

Commenting on possible Fed monetary policy actions against the coronavirus outbreak, "everything is on the table and we are willing to do more," St. Louis Federal Reserve bank president James Bullard (non-voter) told Bloomberg TV on Friday.

Bullard noted that he is not surprised by the heightened volatility in the financial markets. "We are struggling to understand the effects of the virus," Bullard added.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these remarks and was last down 0.62% on the day at 96. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is erasing 16.6% on a daily basis at 0.767%.