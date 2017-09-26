Fed's Bostic: Open-minded about December rate increase

Fed's Bostic: Open-minded about December rate increaseBy Eren Sengezer
The Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank’s new president, Raphael Bostic, is delivering his first official speech, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Even after hurricanes, above 2% GDP expectation is reasonable
- Pace of job creation in the US remains strong
- Not overly concerned about asset price bubbles
- Want "clear evidence" inflation is rising to Fed's 2 percent target
- Attributes recent low inflation to remaining weakness in labor market, sign recovery is continuing
- Weak wages also a sign that slack remains in the labor market
- Do not regard monetary policy as "too loose" for current economic conditions or that it is feeding asset bubbles
