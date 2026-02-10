USD/JPY extends backslide as election fallout bolsters Yen

USD/JPY is trading in a choppy, range-bound structure on the daily chart, oscillating between the January high near 159.450 and the late-January swing low at 152.100. Price closed Monday at 154.410, dropping sharply by 1.47 yen (0.94%) after an initial gap higher following Prime Minister Takaichi's landslide election victory was met with verbal intervention from Finance Minister Katayama and Japan's top currency official Mimura, both signaling readiness to act on yen volatility.

The session produced a bearish engulfing candle that sliced through the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 155.800, closing well below it, while the 200 EMA at 151.920 continues to rise from below as longer-term support. The pair is now caught between opposing forces: Takaichi's expansionary fiscal agenda (including a proposed two-year food sales tax suspension) weighing on the Japanese Yen through higher deficit expectations, and verbal intervention threats capping upside near the 159.000 level where suspected coordinated US-Japan action triggered a sharp reversal on January 23.

The Stochastic Oscillator (14, 5, 5) is sitting in neutral territory near the midline with both lines drifting lower after failing to reach overbought levels on the recent bounce from February lows. Monday's decisive close below the 50 EMA at 155.800 shifts near-term bias to the downside, with immediate support at the 154.00 psychological level, followed by the late-January consolidation zone around 153.00 to 153.50 and then the 200 EMA at 151.920. Resistance sits at the broken 50 EMA near 155.80, then the 157.00 to 157.500 area where sellers emerged last week.

The major catalyst this week arrives Wednesday with the delayed release of January Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) data, postponed from February 6 to February 11 following the partial government shutdown. Consensus expects a 70K gain versus December's 50K, alongside the annual benchmark revision and unemployment rate (consensus 4.4%). A weak print would reinforce Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut expectations and add further downside pressure on USD/JPY, while a stronger report could spark a rebound toward the 50 EMA. Three Fed speakers (Schmid, Bowman, Hammack) are also scheduled Wednesday, and Japan's Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report due later in the week adds another layer of event risk for this pair.

