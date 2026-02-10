NZD/USD hamstrung near 0.6050 with US NFP in the barrel

The New Zealand Dollar is trading in a well-defined uptrend on the daily chart, with price holding above both the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.5874 and the 200 EMA at 0.5845 after a strong rally from the late November low near 0.5580. NZD/USD posted a high of 0.6094 in late January before entering a consolidation phase between roughly 0.6000 and 0.6094 over the past two weeks, with Monday's session closing at 0.6043, down 0.21% on the day.

The pair has been carving out a series of higher lows since early December, with the 50 EMA crossing above the 200 EMA to confirm bullish trend structure. A mixed New Zealand employment report last week, showing unemployment rising to a decade high at 5.4% while employment growth beat expectations at 0.5%, has kept the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) rate hike timeline uncertain, with markets now pricing the first move no earlier than October. The RBNZ meets next Wednesday, February 18, for its first Monetary Policy Statement under new Governor Anna Breman, with the Official Cash Rate (OCR) widely expected to hold at 2.25%.

The Stochastic Oscillator (14, 5, 5) is sitting just below the overbought threshold at 80, suggesting upside momentum is stalling near the top of the recent range. Immediate resistance sits at the 2026 high of 0.6094, with a clean break above that level opening the door toward the 52-week high near 0.6122. On the downside, the 0.6000 psychological level serves as the first support, followed by 0.5950 and the 50 EMA at 0.5874.

The key near-term catalyst for this pair arrives Wednesday with the delayed release of January Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), originally scheduled for February 6 but postponed to February 11 following the partial government shutdown. Consensus expects a 70K gain versus December's 50K, alongside the annual benchmark revision, unemployment rate data (consensus 4.4%), and average hourly earnings (consensus 0.3% MoM, 3.6% YoY). Three Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers (Schmid, Bowman, Hammack) are also on the calendar Wednesday, amplifying the potential for sharp US Dollar moves that could push NZD/USD toward either end of its current 0.6000 to 0.6094 range.

NZD/USD daily chart