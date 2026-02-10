GBP/USD pulls back from the brink of a fresh bull run

GBP/USD pulled back on Tuesday after Monday's strong bounce from the 1.3510 low, closing at 1.3641, down 0.39% on the session. The daily chart shows the pair gave back gains from a high of 1.3700, printing a bearish candle that suggests the recovery from Friday's two-week low is losing steam near the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.3869 to 1.3510 decline (around 1.3690). The broader structure is still bullish, with price holding well above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3512 and the 200 EMA at 1.3352, but the sharp selloff from the late-January high of 1.3869 has carved out a lower high pattern that threatens the uptrend. Bank of England (BoE) dovishness following last week's 5-4 split hold at 3.75%, combined with growing UK political uncertainty around Prime Minister Starmer's leadership, continue to weigh on Pound Sterling. The Stochastic Oscillator (14, 5, 5) reads 51.21/57.04, with %K crossing below %D in neutral territory, pointing to weakening momentum heading into Wednesday's session.

Wednesday brings a double-barreled event risk for this pair with both sides of the Atlantic releasing high-impact data. The delayed January Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is due at 5:30 AM, with consensus expecting a 70K gain versus December's 50K, alongside the annual benchmark revision, unemployment rate (consensus 4.4%), and average hourly earnings (consensus 0.3% MoM, 3.6% YoY). Later at 11:00 PM, the UK releases preliminary Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data (consensus 0.2% QoQ versus 0.1% prior), December monthly GDP (consensus 0.1% MoM), and December industrial and manufacturing production figures (both consensus 0% MoM). The NFP release is likely to set the tone early; a soft print below 70K would pressure the US Dollar and could drive GBP/USD back toward the 1.3700 to 1.3727 resistance zone (the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement), while a stronger number risks pushing the pair back toward 1.3510 support and the 50 EMA. The UK GDP data later in the session then becomes the second catalyst; a miss on the 0.2% QoQ consensus would reinforce BoE rate cut expectations for March and could cap any GBP gains. Three Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers (Schmid, Bowman, Hammack) are also on the calendar Wednesday, adding further potential for sharp intraday swings between the 1.3510 floor and the 1.3700 ceiling.

Economic calendar on Wednesday:

GBP/USD daily chart