Fed's Bostic: Fed has to be cautious about first rate move

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday that the restrictive monetary policy is having an impact on rate-sensitive sectors and delaying investment, per Reuters.
Fed policymakers take on a cautious language on policy outlook.
Key takeaways
"Businesses are confident in underlying strength of the economy; next year or two should see continued solid performance."
"The efficacy of monetary policy may be weaker than in the past, but that doesn't mean it is having no impact at all."
"The Fed's highest priority is to get inflation back to 2%."
"Expecting inflation to decline but relatively slowly, would not expect a rate cut before the fourth quarter."
"No longer hearing about difficulties in supply chains; hope is that goods deflation continues."
"The upcoming framework review will be robust, given the number of open questions about the economy and policy."
"Though businesses are confident about the economy, they don't feel they have the same pricing power as even 6 months ago."
"Fed has to be cautious about the first rate move, may need to be later in order to not stoke pent-up exuberance for investment, other spending."
"Would rather wait longer for a rate cut to be sure inflation does not start to bounce around."
"Not in a hurry to cut rates; want to make sure that policy easing is unambiguous."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index edged slightly higher following these comments and was last seen rising 0.1% on the day at 104.68.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0850 ahead of Fedspeak
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.0850 on Tuesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the cautious market mood helps the USD hold its ground and limits the pair's upside. Investors will continue to scrutinize comments from central bank officials.
GBP/USD stays in positive territory above 1.2700, awaits fresh catalysts
GBP/USD holds small gains above 1.2700 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. Investors await fresh catalysts, with several Federal Reserve speakers and BoE Governor Andrew set to speak. Tuesday's Fedspeak weighed on rate cut expectations and helped the USD find a foothold.
Gold rebounds above $2,420 following earlier decline
Gold gained traction and climbed above $2,420, erasing a large portion of its daily losses in the process. The pullback in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield helps XAU/USD stage a rebound following the sharp retreat seen from the all-time high set at the weekly opening at $2,450.
Shiba Inu price flashes buy signal, 25% rally likely Premium
Shiba Inu price has flipped bullish to the tune of the crypto market and breached key hurdles, showing signs of a potential rally. Investors looking to accumulate SHIB have a good opportunity to do so before the meme coin shoots up.
Three fundamentals for the week: UK inflation, Fed minutes and Flash PMIs stand out Premium
Sell in May and go away? That market adage seems outdated in the face of new highs for stocks and Gold. Optimism depends on the easing from central banks – and some clues are due this week.