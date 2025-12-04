Federal Reserve to cut the funds rate by 25bps on December 10 - Reuters poll

According to a Reuters poll on Thursday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 Basis points (BPS) to 3.50%-3.75% at its monetary policy meeting on December 10.

89 of the 108 economists anticipate an interest rate cut at the December meeting.

US Federal Reserve to cut fed funds rate by 25 bps to 3.50%-3.75% range on December 10, said 89 of 108 economists.

US Federal Reserve to cut fed funds rate to 3.25%-3.50% range in Q1 2026, said 50 of 100 economists.

The Dollar Index (DXY) trades 0.02% higher at the time of press near the 98.90 price region, but is still extending its losing streak to five days in a row.