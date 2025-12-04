TRENDING:
Federal Reserve to cut the funds rate by 25bps on December 10 - Reuters poll

Federal Reserve to cut the funds rate by 25bps on December 10 - Reuters poll
Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

According to a Reuters poll on Thursday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 Basis points (BPS) to 3.50%-3.75% at its monetary policy meeting on December 10.

Additional remarks

89 of the 108 economists anticipate an interest rate cut at the December meeting.

US Federal Reserve to cut fed funds rate by 25 bps to 3.50%-3.75% range on December 10, said 89 of 108 economists.

US Federal Reserve to cut fed funds rate to 3.25%-3.50% range in Q1 2026, said 50 of 100 economists.

Additional

The Dollar Index (DXY) trades 0.02% higher at the time of press near the 98.90 price region, but is still extending its losing streak to five days in a row.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.01%0.00%-0.29%0.09%-0.15%0.10%0.08%
EUR0.01%0.00%-0.31%0.09%-0.14%0.11%0.09%
GBP-0.00%-0.01%-0.31%0.08%-0.15%0.11%0.08%
JPY0.29%0.31%0.31%0.40%0.16%0.38%0.39%
CAD-0.09%-0.09%-0.08%-0.40%-0.22%0.01%-0.00%
AUD0.15%0.14%0.15%-0.16%0.22%0.24%0.23%
NZD-0.10%-0.11%-0.11%-0.38%-0.01%-0.24%-0.02%
CHF-0.08%-0.09%-0.08%-0.39%0.00%-0.23%0.02%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

