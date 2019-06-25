Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities, points out that coming off the heels of the June FOMC meeting, both Chair Powell and Vice Chair Williams will speak today.
“We do not expect a significant deviation from last Wednesday's script, but given the notable shift in the Fed's tune and dot plot, we will be looking for a better understanding of the reaction function which has shifted in favor of acquiescing to market pricing and broad "uncertainty" rather than data dependence.”
“In line with this, there may be clues as to whether how legit a 50bp cut in July could be. With this in mind, and month-end noise aside, FX markets should remain fixated on USD downside in the coming weeks. To this end, we think this will keep the reserve currencies trading on their front foot; as we noted last week, we think USDJPY remains on a course correction path lower (with 105 in mind) as more credence should be placed on rate spread dynamics than positive risk sentiment as domestic asset allocation has shifted.”
EUR/USD holds near multi-month highs ahead of Powell
US Fed Chief Powell will talk about monetary policy later today, keeping the greenback out of the market's favor, amid mounting speculation the central bank will cut rates as soon as July.
GBP/USD eases further, holds above 1.2700
GBP/USD hit 1.2783 before changing direction, now closing to the 1.2700 figure. Broad dollar's weakness keeps the downside limited, despite subdued demand for Sterling.
USD/JPY: recovers to 107 area as markets wait for Powell's speech
10-year US T-bond yield extends slide, drops below 2%. US Dollar Index stays calm near the 96 mark. Fed's Williams & Bostic, FOMC Chairman Powell are scheduled to speak later today.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Employment sustains optimism
Income gains, employment and general economic prosperity support confidence. Decline in Q2 GDP not impacting sentiment. Low inflation and faling interest rates are positive consumer trends.