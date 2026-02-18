The USD/JPY pair attracts fresh buyers following the previous day's volatile price swings and climbs above mid-153.00s during the Asian session on Wednesday. However, a combination of factors keeps spot prices below the weekly high set on Tuesday as traders now look forward to the FOMC Minutes for some meaningful impetus.

Japan's softer Q4 GDP report released earlier this week puts more pressure on Japan's Prime Minister Takaichi to announce more stimulus after her landslide victory. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned against cutting the consumption tax, saying that it would erode Japan's fiscal space and raise debt risks. Apart from this, expectations that Takaichi will push back against further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) undermine the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY).

Furthermore, a generally positive risk tone, bolstered by easing geopolitical tensions amid signs of progress in US-Iran nuclear talks, dents the JPY's safe-haven status. This, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick, assists the USD/JPY pair in regaining some positive traction. Meanwhile, investors remain hopeful that Takaichi could be fiscally responsible and that her policies will boost the economy. This might prompt the BoJ to stick to its policy normalization path and limit JPY losses.

Moreover, the IMF urged Japan to keep raising interest rates to keep inflation expectations well anchored. Adding to this, the Reuters Tankan poll showed Japanese manufacturers' confidence rose for the first time in three months in February. Moreover, government data revealed that Japan's exports rose 16.8% YoY in January, marking the fastest rate since November 2022. This might hold back the JPY bears from placing aggressive bets and cap any further gains for the USD/JPY pair.

The USD, on the other hand, might struggle to attract meaningful buyers amid the growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs several times this year. Traders might also opt to wait for the FOMC Minutes, which, along with the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index on Friday, would provide more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. This, in turn, will drive the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/JPY pair.