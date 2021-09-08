Fed Kaplan: He will revise down 3Q GDP because of covid

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan says that the covid resurgence is having an impact on travel hospitality leisure and said he will be downwardly revising third-quarter Gross Domestic product estimate because of covid.
Key comments
Says will be downwardly revising third-quarter GDP estimate because of covid.
Says now see full-year GDP growth at 6%, vs prior 6.5%.
Says he expects to see slower job growth ahead.
Says he expects headline PCE reading to be in range of 4%.
Says expects PCE inflation to be 2.6% next year.
Says still expects next year's GDP growth to be 3%.
Says economic recovery will occur in fits and starts because of covid.
Says he is struck by the resilience of the consumer, adapting through covid.
Further comments
Says if no fundamental change to outlook by the Sept Fed meeting he would support starting taper in Oct.
Says it is not our expectation you will see a prolonged slowing due to delta surge.
Says there is plenty of fiscal stimulus in the economy.
Says fed's asset purchases are not well-suited to the current situation.
Says expect to continue to run at above 2% inflation next year.
Says wearing a mask is good for the economy.
Says he encourages people to get vaccinated and get boosters if it's their turn.
Market implications
He is airing on the side of caution which is what is being factored into the markets.
However, an October taper is leaning more hawkish which should be supportive of the US dollar.
The greenback is bid mid-week, with the DXY eyeing the counter trendline and the 61.8 % golden ratio as follows:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears attack key EMA confluence near 1.1800, ECB eyed
EUR/USD remains pressured near one-week low after three consecutive daily falls. EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1820, following a three-day downtrend, amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. ECB is a surprise factor but double-top challenges the bulls.
GBP/USD offered around 1.3760 on prevalent dollar’s demand
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure and hovers around 1.3760. Comments from BOE’s Governor Bailey helped the pair bounce from intraday lows in the 1.3720 price zone.
Gold losing its shine to the mighty US dollar, but bulls are pawing
Markets have soured on the eve of the next major central bank meeting this week. Due to the highest readings of inflation for almost a decade, the ECB is expected to start to taper its asset purchases and markets are bracing for such an announcement.
Bitcoin bulls need $48,000 to survive while BTC bears need $44,500 to gain control
Bitcoin price action finds near-term support, but the bias remains mixed. BTC is between two key zones that will dictate the future trend. Primary resistance and support are located nearby BTC price.
Another record in job openings signals labor demand is not the problem
Job openings climbed to a fresh record high of 10.93 million at the end of July. While the rise in COVID cases since then has taken some wind out of the labor market's sails, more recent indicators of hiring plans suggest labor demand has held up well in the face of Delta.