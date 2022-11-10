Reuters reported that the Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George on Thursday reiterated her support for a slower pace of US interest rate increases, calling for a "more measured" approach that allows the central bank time to judge how the rises in borrowing costs are affecting the economy.
"I continue to see several advantages for a steady and deliberate approach to raising the policy rate," George said in remarks prepared for delivery to an energy conference co-hosted by her regional bank and the Dallas Fed.
Key quotes
"Without question, monetary policy must respond decisively to high inflation to avoid embedding expectations of future inflation."
"A more measured approached to rate increases may be particularly useful as policymakers judge the economy's response to higher rates."
"As the tightening cycle continues, now is a particularly important time to avoid unduly contributing to financial market volatility, especially as volatility stresses market liquidity with the potential to complicate balance sheet run-off plans."
"The degree of tightening necessary will only be determined by observing the dynamics of the economy and inflation and cannot be predetermined by theory or pre-pandemic benchmarks."
US dollar update
Meanwhile, the greenback has crumbled below a key level of daily support on the DXY index, measuring the currency vs. a basket of currencies:
Should investors be of the mind that even when Fed policy rates peak, that they are likely to remain higher for longer, then the greenback could be seen as a discount near the upper quarter of the 107 area as illustrated above. The M-formation is also a reversion pattern so the resistance could be revisited in the coming days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.0200
EURUSD preserves its bullish momentum and continues to push higher toward 1.0200 during the American trading hours on Thursday. Risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets following the soft US inflation data, causing the US Dollar to suffer heavy losses.
GBPUSD renews multi-week highs as it rises toward 1.1700
GBPUSD rose sharply in the second half of the day on Thursday and reached its highest level since mid-September above 1.1650. The broad-based US Dollar weakness following the softer-than-expected October CPI prints fuels the pair's rally.
Gold stabilizes around $1,750 after US CPI
XAUUSD added roughly $25 and reached a fresh three-month high. Gold trades at around $1,749, its highest since last August. The American Dollar plummeted following the release of the US CPI.
US CPI comes below expectation at 7.7%, will this kick-start a recovery rally for cryptos?
The CPI has been a matter of concern for not just the US stock market but also the crypto market. Although the inflation rate has been reducing month-on-month, it is still far from what the Fed has targeted since March 2021.
Nio earnings miss big, but revenue beats consensus for Q3
Nio has jumped 5.6% in Thursday's premarket after the automaker produced revenue ahead of consensus for the third quarter. The real positive sheen on the quarter appears to be the robust outlook given for the fourth quarter.