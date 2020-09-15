Fed: Dovish tone to weigh on the dollar – TDS

Economists at TD Securities analyze three possible scenarios for the Fed’s Monetary Policy Statement due out on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT. A dovish tone is set to reinforce the cyclical headwinds facing the USD and soggy trading tone, but likely supportive of risk appetite. 105.20 and 1.1917 in USD/JPY and EUR/USD will be key pivots.
Key quotes
“Hawkish (13%): Minimal changes to forward guidance and characterization of QE in the statement; more upbeat tone on the outlook following stronger-than-expected data recently; 2023 economic projections consistent with tightening soon after end of 2023. Suggestion that Fed may have eased enough given better-than-expected data recently. USD/JPY 106.20 EUR/USD 1.1760.”
“Base Case (65%): No inflation-outcome-based specificity in forward guidance yet, but AIT reflected in the statement and QE wording changed to make financial conditions broadly the main focus. Little change in tone on the economy. Economic projections for 2023 suggesting no tightening until well after the end of 2023. Emphasis on downside risks. Suggestion that dovish forward guidance could be made more dovish when communications part of review concludes, and that QE could be made more accommodative via the composition of purchases. USD/JPY 105.20 EUR/USD 1.1975.”
“Dovish (22%): Introduction of specific inflation-outcome-based forward guidance, such as a minimum 2.5% pace before tightening; QE made more long-end focused, boosting stimulus in effort to raise inflation and lower unemployment. Sub-2% median inflation projection for 2023. Unambiguous signal that officials will back up their words on AIT with action. USD/JPY 104.80 EUR/USD 1.2010.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hits three-week lows, eyes 105.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY drops to the lowest since August 28 as Japanese trade numbers please Yen buyers. The yen also remains underpinned by the pre-Fed caution trading while Japan's Suga formally takes up the country's leadership.
AUD/USD regains 0.7300 but stays cautious ahead of Fed
AUD/USD is once again challenging highs above 0.7300, heading towards two-week highs. Broad-based US dollar retreat amid a cautious market sentiment lifts the aussie. The bulls pay little heed to the US-China conflict, as all eyes remain on the FOMC decision.
Gold's love affair with bullish trendline continues
Gold trades around a multi-month bullish trendline for the ninth straight day. The Sept. 8 low is now the level to beat for the bears. Throughout the recovery rally, the bulls have persistently struggled to establish a foothold above the trendline hurdle.
WTI: Bullish conditions offer 1:3 R/R setup
WTI is correcting a weekly impulse which gives rise to a bullish trade setup. The price has stalled at resistance and technical indicators have confirmed a bullish environment.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.