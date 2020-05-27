A report by Bloomberg's Liz McCormick and Craig Torres says the US Federal Reserve (Fed) may implement yield-curve control to cap yields on government bonds of a chosen maturity.
"For central banks that already cut short-term interest rates to zero, it’s a way to signal that they’ll stay low for an extended period while helping pin down longer-term borrowing costs too," the report says.
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has been doing YCC since September 2016 to keep the 10-year yield around zero percent and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) began doing the same in March this year.
So far, the Fed has responded to the coronavirus crisis by buying Treasuries (US government bonds) in bulk and facilitating the flow of credit to businesses and governments. While the debt market isn't pricing implementation of yield-curve control by the Fed at least through the end of August, some analysts expect the central bank to take that route by the end of this year.
"We do expect yield-curve control by year-end,” said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York, according to Bloomberg.
Analysts expect the Fed to follow the RBA and focus on the short end of the yield curve. At press time, the 10-year yield is hovering around 0.70% and the two-year yield is seen at 0.17%.
YCC provides central banks flexibility to adjust (increase or decrease) bond purchases in response to the action in the bond yields. Upward pressure on yields is generally met with increased purchases and vice versa.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Depressed below 108.00, looks to US-China tussle for firm direction
USD/JPY drops to 107.50 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Wednesday. The yen pair registered losses from the five-day top the previous day as the US dollar declines across the board amid risk-on sentiment.
AUD/USD: Bulls await fresh catalysts to probe March high above 0.6600
AUD/USD consolidates the previous day’s gains while stepping back from 0.6676 to currently around 0.6645 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday.
NZD/USD stays near 11-week high after RBNZ’s Financial Stability Report
NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6200 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. While Tuesday’s risk-on sentiment propelled the pair to 11-week high, around 0.6230, the RBNZ’s bi-annual Financial Stability Report seems to fail in providing a major push...
Gold bears pause around two-week low above $1,700
Gold consolidates losses near the lowest since May 13 while taking rounds to $1,711/12 amid the early Asian session on Wednesday. The bullion dropped heavily the previous day as global markets shun safe-haven demand amid broad risk-on sentiment.
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough, upbeat mood
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid a weaker dollar as markets hope for a quick recovery and a vaccine. US consumer confidence marginally missed expectations.