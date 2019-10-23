James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, points out that there were clear divisions within the FOMC at the September FOMC meeting with both Esther George and Eric Rosengren opposed the 25bp rate cut, favouring a no change outcome, while James Bullard wanted a 50bp rate cut.
Key Quotes
“In recent speeches Esther George has continued to warn that lower interest rates “risks overheating the sectors of the economy that are already performing well”, although we would suggest that the recent data flow indicates there are few of these “hot spots” around these days.”
“Likewise, Eric Rosengren will oppose another rate cut having said on October 11 that “my forecast for the economy does not envision additional easing being necessary”. James Bullard, meanwhile, continues to emphasise downside risks, encouraging “the committee to take action”.”
“Other Fed voters have been more equivocal in their views, but the general use of the word “risks” has been a key theme. Given the deteriorating growth story and the benign inflation backdrop we feel that a majority will once again come down in favour of a rate cut. Economists are mixed, but with the market currently pricing in 23bp of a 25bp rate cut for next Wednesday we believe the Fed will take action.”
“Assuming the economy continues to soften in line with our view – we expect sub 2% 3Q19 GDP growth and sub 1.5% growth in 4Q – then the Fed will likely follow up with additional rate cuts in December and January.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1130 in dull session, ECB eyed
The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.1105 but remains depressed. Market players now waiting for ECB’s monetary policy, the last one presided by Mario Draghi.
GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.
USD/JPY declines to 108.60 amid fresh risk aversion, all eyes on the ECB
With the recent uncertainty surrounding the UK’s politics crossing wires, USD/JPY steps back from the previous rise to 108.60 as Tokyo opens for Thursday’s trading session.
Gold climbs higher toward $1,500 on risk-aversion
The XAU/USD pair gained traction on Wednesday and rose toward the upper-limit of its two-week-old range near the critical $1,500 handle supported by risk-off flows.
If you are a "Hodler" here is where you could find support in Bitcoin
Today the price of Bitcoin fell and the price is now headed toward the 7,310.00 support used as a resistance zone on the week of the 3rd September 2018.