FB Stock News: Meta Platforms Inc surges again and closes the week up more than 15%

It seems that another big tech company is making strides and preparing for the impending arrival of the Metaverse. Earlier this week, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) acquired the MicroLED startup, Raxium, which Alphabet gave a $1 billion valuation to. Raxium creates components for MicroLED displays and Alphabet is hoping to leverage the technology for a foray into augmented reality. Alphabet previously had its Google Glass, but has since cancelled the project.

Big tech companies were busy this week, as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) managed to finally close its $8.5 billion merger with MGM Studios. The acquisition means that Amazon will acquire the rights to all of MGM’s intellectual property that it can add to its Amazon Prime Video platform. This includes the James Bond series and over a century of oher Hollywood films and television series. The move beefs up Amazon’s library as it continues to go head to head with Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) for streaming supremacy.

NASDAQ:FB had a good week to say the least as the global social media leader gained more than 15% during the past five sessions. Shares of FB surged a further 4.16% on Friday and closed the trading week at $216.49. US markets had their single best week since November of 2020 after the Federal Reserve implemented its first interest rate hike since 2018. All three major indices soared higher this week, with the Dow Jones adding 274 basis points, the S&P 500 gaining 1.17%, and the NASDAQ extending its hot streak to jump by a further 2.05%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.