Expert: US recognition of China poultry inspections shows pragmatism – Global Times

Following Xinhua’s news that China is considering to remove restrictions on poultry imports from the United States, Global Times recently crossed wires while saying that the United States (US) Federal Register has carried a notice announcing Washington's recognition of China's poultry-product inspection systems, the first time since China proposed such exports to the US in 2004.
Key quotes
A Chinese expert said on Sunday this is a positive move toward reaching a bilateral trade deal and a sign that the two governments are being more pragmatic in trade negotiations.
A document published on the website of the US Federal Register on Friday said that the US has confirmed the equivalence of poultry-product inspection systems between the two countries.
China thus joins a list of countries including Canada, Mexico, and Chile that are eligible to export cooked poultry products to the US.
The US move could lower the cost of China's exports of such products to the US and promote free trade between the two countries, Li Guoxiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Sunday.
"Food safety in the US is very strict, and the US used to use food standards to increase the cost of importing such products to create trade barriers for trade protectionism," Li said, adding that "recognizing China's inspection system of such products means the US is removing the trade barriers in this field."
"Focusing on specific products also means that the two governments are pushing toward a more pragmatic solution," Li said.
FX implication
Although early-Monday morning in Asia limits the market reaction to the news, this might diffuse the recent trade tension triggered through the US-side step back from earlier speculations that the US and China both agreed to roll back tariffs. As a result, the AUD/USD pair could rise from the current level around 0.6860.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risk-off could push it below 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair has extended its decline on Friday, closing the week at 1.1020, its lowest settlement in almost a month. No relevant macroeconomic data scheduled for this Monday, sentiment to keep leading.
GBP/USD: PM Johnson leads polls, but BOE weighs more
The GBP/USD pair has fallen sub-1.2800 at the end of the week, wit the Pound still suffering from the echoes of a dovish BOE, as two out of the nine MPC voted for a rate cut. K Q3 Gross Domestic Product foreseen recovering, up by 0.3%.
USD/JPY: Holding on to gains, 109.00 key
The USD/JPY pair has finished Friday with modest losses, but firmly up for the week at around 109.20. The pair lost momentum in the last American session, following headlines indicating that US President Trump didn’t make up his mind yet on removing tariffs.
Gold: Looking for support after worst week in years
Gold opened the week testing the $1515 resistance area but it failed to break higher and made a sharp reversal, losing more than $50 over the week, the worst weekly performance in years. The slide in XAU/USD ended months of range trading with a bearish breakout.
Forex Weekly Outlook – Trade whipsaw set to continue, Powell’s testimony and top data eyed
Contradicting trade headlines whipsawed markets and will continue doing so. Can US data remain upbeat? Inflation, retail sales, and, most importantly, Powell’s testimony are all eyed. Here the highlights for the upcoming week.