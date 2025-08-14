Even more arguments for interest rate cuts by the Fed? – Commerzbank

Pressure is not only rising from the side of the US administration, calling for aggressive rate cuts. There are also increasing voices within the FOMC and the Board of Governors for interest rate cuts. If Fed Chair Jerome Powell is now also considering interest rate cuts after the latest weak US labor market report, even more as so as the revision of labor market statistics at the beginning of September may worsen more strongly the figures retroactively, he could use next week's conference in Jackson Hole to prepare the market for this, Commerzbank's FX analyst Antje Praefcke notes.
Market is likely to keep a close eye on manufacturing output and retail sales
"It would not be the first time that decisive changes in monetary policy have been announced at Jackson Hole. However, a signal from Powell would be more of a confirmation of market expectations than a change in monetary policy. After all, the market is expecting three interest rate cuts by the Fed by the end of the year while our economists are assuming two. In this respect, it will depend more on the further course of monetary policy. In my opinion, such statements would therefore be even more important than comments on the short-term development of the key interest rates."
"I think that, in addition to the inflation figures (including today's PPI figures) and the labor market data at the beginning of the month, other macroeconomic data from the US will also become increasingly important. Quite simply because the market is likely to try to assess the extent to which US tariffs could affect not only prices but also corporate activity."
"After all, the initial reaction of many US companies is likely to be to absorb a large part of the price increases induced by the tariffs from their own margins before they are ultimately forced, for economic reasons, to pass them on to consumers almost entirely or even in full. Consumers, in turn, may then be less willing to spend money as a result of rising prices. And once consumers in the US lose their appetite for shopping, a decline in economic activity is usually inevitable. The market is therefore likely to keep a close eye on data on manufacturing output and retail sales, for example, in the coming months in order to identify any signs of a slowdown in US growth as early as possible. This could give expectations of interest rate cuts in 2026 another significant boost and put downward pressure on the dollar."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains offered below 1.1650
EUR/USD remains on the back foot on Thursday, coming under pressure and slipping back to daily lows near 1.1640 on the back of the US Dollar's marked comeback. The greenback manages to regain traction in reaction to stronger statistics from the US wholesale inflation and the weekly labour market.
GBP/USD eases to daily troughs near 1.3520
The Greenback's sharp bounce has put the risk complex under scrutiny, driving GBP/USD to daily lows in 1.3530-1.3520 band on Thursday. Furthermore, auspicious resulst from the UK docket earlier in the day have failed to lift the British Pound, contributing to Cable's fall.
Gold looks weak near $3,340
Persistent selling pressure keeps Gold on the defensive near the $3,330 region per troy ounce, or weekly lows, on Thursday. The precious metal's downward impulse coincides with the US Dollar's strong performance and increasing US yields across the board.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin retreats after tagging new record high, Ethereum upholds uptrend
Bitcoin corrects on Thursday after extending a breakout to a new record high of $124,474 earlier in the day, trading at $121,615 at the time of writing. The uptrend triggered price increases among altcoins, with Ethereum approaching its record high above $4,800 reached in November 2021.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.