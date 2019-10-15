EU's Barnier to brief EU governments on Brexit on Wednesday

Citing a senior German government official, Reuters on Tuesday reported that the European Union's (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier was expected to brief the EU governments on Brexit on Wednesday.

"There has been progress made in Brexit talks, but Britain still needs to move towards our position," the official added.

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2642, adding 0.28% on a daily basis while the EUR/GBP was down 0.45% on the day at 0.8705.