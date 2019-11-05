EU's Barnier: So many consequences of Brexit are underestimated

The European Union's (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier, on Tuesday argued that Brexit was not only about the divorce of the United Kingdom from the EU and added that so many consequences were underestimated, pre Reuters.

"I trust the UK will choose the same path after the election on December 12th," Barnier added. "Once the agreement is ratified, it will bring certainty."

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen trading at 1.2905, adding 0.18% on a daily basis. Below are some additional takeaways.

"No one has ever managed to explain to me the added value of Brexit."

"Brexit creates risks and problems in Ireland, region needs peace and stability."

"Together we delivered, found a solution to the unique situation in Ireland and Northern Ireland."

"Even when the deal is ratified, it will not be the end of the story. We need to build a new partnership with the UK."