- The shared currency is extending its rally to two consecutive weeks and reached a new MTD high at 1.0691
- A hawkish ECB’s President Lagarde and risk appetite boost the EUR/USD.
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Failure at 1.0700 would open the door for EUR/USD’s further downward pressure.
The EUR/USD is soaring and is closing to the 1.0700 mark, courtesy of the greenback trading in a softer tone, an upbeat market sentiment, and an additional “hawkish” boost provided by the European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde, saying that a rate hike on July, it’s possible. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0673.
Risk appetite and a hawkish ECB’s Lagarde lift the EUR/USD
As abovementioned, sentiment remains positive, as European bourses are closing with gains, while US equities lick their wounds and pare some of last Friday’s losses. China’s coronavirus crisis intensified during the weekend in Beijing, while conditions in Shanghai improved though it reported 570 new asymptomatic cases and 52 symptomatic.
The EUR/USD got a boost due to a weaker greenback. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of its rivals, is falling almost 0.80%, sitting at 102.218, a tailwind for the EUR/USD. On the contrary, US Treasury yields are rising, led by the 10-year benchmark note at 2.859%, gaining seven and a half basis points.
The ECB President Christine Lagarde crossed the wires, and she said that the ECB is likely to be in a position to exit negative interest rates by the end of the Q3 but pushed against 50-bps increases. She added that she expects net purchases to end early in the third quarter, allowing the ECB to hike rates at the July meeting.
During the day, other ECB policymakers spoke to the media. ECB’s Villeroy said that the Eurozone growth is resilient and stated that the ECB’s main focus would be to bring inflation back to 2%. According to Bloomberg, some ECB sources said that ECB President Lagarde’s plan to raise rates bothered some hawkish policymakers at the ECB who want a faster option.
During the European session, the EU docket featured IFO May Surveys on its different indexes, which unexpectedly rose more than expected, demonstrating the upbeat morale of German businesses, though maintaining investors’ spirits higher.
Meanwhile, the US economic docket featured the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April, which rose by 0.47, higher than the 0.36 of the previous reading, and further, Fed speaking, with Atlanta’s Fed President, Raphael Bostic, crossing the wires.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD daily chart depicts the pair as downward biased, despite reclaiming the 20-day moving average (DMA), which currently sits at 1.0530. Nevertheless, the rally appears to be overextended, as it is above the top band of the Bollinger’s band indicator at 1.0673, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) above the 50-midline is aiming higher, with enough room before reaching overbought conditions.
Upwards, the EUR/USD’s first resistance would be the 1.0700 mark. Break above would expose the 50-DMA at 1.0772, followed by 1.0800. On the other hand, the major’s first support would be the 1.0600 figure. A breach of the latter would expose the 20-DMA at 1.0529, followed by the 1.0500 mark.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0673
|Today Daily Change
|0.0113
|Today Daily Change %
|1.07
|Today daily open
|1.0566
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0535
|Daily SMA50
|1.0779
|Daily SMA100
|1.1025
|Daily SMA200
|1.1285
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0599
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0533
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0607
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0389
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0558
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0574
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0533
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0467
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0599
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0632
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0665
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.7100 ahead of growth-related data
AUD/USD trades around the 0.7100 level, holding on to Monday gains. Investors stayed away from the greenback while high-yielding assets advanced on relief news. The preliminary estimates of May S&P Global PMIs to set the tone on Tuesday.
EUR/USD keeps nearing 1.0700 on Lagarde hawkish words
The EUR/USD pair maintained the positive tone throughout the day, trading early Tuesday at its highest in a month. ECB President Lagarde hinting at a rate hike in July underpinned the shared currency.
Gold loses steam amid a better market mood
Spot gold peaked at $1,865.38 a troy ounce on Monday, but the rally lost steam after Wall Street’s open, now trading at around $1,851. The positive tone of equities undermines demand for the safe-haven metal, while the greenback remains out of investors’ radar.
XRP prompts fear amongst investors as technicals signal another sell-off
Ripple has investors questioning how low the digital remittance token can fall. As other cryptos are positioning for an anticipated countertrend spike, XRP diverges from the pact, hinting at another drop in the coming weeks.
US S&P Global May PMI Preview: Recession worries are high, but what of probabilities? Premium
Is the US headed for a recession? Equity markets think so and currency traders seem to agree. Credit markets are torn between the Fed’s declared intentions and a suspicion that a recession would put paid to the central bank's tightening policy.