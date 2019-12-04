Eurozone: Weak momentum expected to extend into 4Q19 - BBVA

According to the Research Department at BBVA, the latest economic reports from the Eurozone show some improvement in growth and inflation figures, but they warn that risks persist.
Key Quotes:
“Eurozone growth stabilized at 0.2% QoQ in 3Q19, slightly better than expected, underpinned by the resilience of domestic demand. Private consumption and investment gained some ground across countries. Germany grew slightly driven by the significant contribution of net exports.”
“Hard data up to September point to a halt in the deterioration of manufacturing and exports, while retail sales grew at a steady pace driven by still improving labour market conditions. The increase in exports was pushed by those to the UK, but weak foreign orders point to a still gloomy external outlook ahead.”
“Weak momentum expected to extend into 4Q19. Our MICA-BBVA model projects Eurozone quarterly growth to remain broadly steady at low levels (0.1%-0.2% QoQ). Combined with slightly higher growth in 3Q19, this puts a slight upward bias to our projection of annual GDP growth of 1.1% in 2019.”
“Risks remain tilted to the downside. The probability of a hard Brexit or higher car tariffs in the short term seems to have declined, but could arise again next year. Political noise in several countries (more recently in Germany and Italy) could delay progress towards much needed reforms in the Eurozone.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD challenges 1.3100 amid UK elections, disappointing US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a 7-month high. Speculation about PM Johnson's victory is boosting the pound while disappointing ADP data is weighing. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI marginally missed with 53.9.
EUR/USD tops 1.11 after weak ADP NFP
EUR/USD has extended its gains and topped 1.11 after ADP NFP badly disappointed with 67K. Trade headlines are moving markets as well.
USD/CAD tumbles down on BOC decision
USD/CAD is dropping sharply to 1.3230 after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged but adding hawksih commentary. While the BOC expressed concerns related to trade conflict, it is praising the resilience of the Canadian economy.
Where to expect a bullish break: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash & Litecoin
At the time of the American session opening, it seems that the US dawn has brought a new bullish movement among the market's leading cryptocurrencies.
USD/JPY: Correcting higher, far from changing the bearish bias
Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI returned to expansion territory in November. US ADP employment survey and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming next. USD/JPY would need to recover beyond 109.30 to change its negative stance.