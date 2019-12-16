Eurozone: Stable PMI data with further weakening in manufacturing – ING

Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING, notes that Eurozone’s composite PMI was unchanged at 50.6 in December.
Key Quotes
“The eurozone's service sector remains resilient as the industrial recession is about to be extended into its third year. Service sector strength is boosted by a surprising labour market and contagion has been limited so far as problems in industry are in part concentrated in the auto sector and its supplying sectors. Still, whether this remarkable resilience can continue is the question as employment growth is slowing, weakening the prospects for domestic demand growth over the winter months.”
“The further weakening in the manufacturing PMI came as somewhat of a surprise as surveys had recently indicated that the downturn had been moderating. The continued manufacturing contraction throughout Q4 indicates that recession concerns, while moderating somewhat due to better geopolitical news, can still not be discarded for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays below 1.3350 on poor UK PMIs
GBP/USD hits fresh session lows of 1.3335 following an unexpected drop in the UK's Preliminary Manufacturing and Service PMI reports. However, the downside appears capped amid growing Brexit optimism.
EUR/USD keeps range around 1.1130 on downbeat PMIs
EUR/USD trims gains to trade near 1.1130 region after the sentiment around the euro was dented by the disappointing German and Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing PMIs. Trade concerns also keep the gains limited.
The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations
Negative technical indicators are extremely volatile and are approaching a technical rebound. Ethereum has fundamentals in play versus Bitcoin which could be lethal. XRP is not immune to downfalls and adds to the dangerous game of critical supports.
Gold consolidates in a range, flat-lined around $1475 level
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the $1475 region.
USD/JPY trades below 109.50 ahead of US PMI data
The USD/JPY pair edged higher on the first day of a new trading week, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained well within the previous session's trading range.