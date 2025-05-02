Eurozone Preliminary HICP inflation steadies at 2.2% YoY in April vs. 2.1% expected

The Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) increased 2.2% year-over-year (YoY) in April, at the same pace as seen in March, the official data released by Eurostat showed Friday. The market consensus was for a 2.1% reading in the reported period.

The core HICP rose 2.7% over the year in April against a 2.4% acceleration in March, beating the 2.5% expectations.

On a monthly basis, the bloc’s HICP advanced 0.6% in April compared to March’s 0.6%. The core HICP inflation stayed at 1% month-over-month (MoM) in the same period.

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) inflation target is 2.0%. The old continent’s HICP inflation data significantly impacts the market’s pricing of the ECB's future interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, the bloc’s Unemployment Rate remained at 6.2% in March.

Key details from the Eurozone inflation report (via Eurostat)

"Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in April (3.9%, compared with 3.5% in March), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (3.0%, compared with 2.9% in March), non-energy industrial goods (0.6%, stable compared with March) and energy (-3.5%, compared with -1.0% in March)."

EUR/USD reaction to the Eurozone inflation report

The Euro holds gains after the inflation report, with EUR/USD trading near 1.1330 as of writing. The pair is up 0.35% on the day.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.34% -0.08% -0.38% -0.18% -0.57% -0.36% -0.39% EUR 0.34% 0.26% -0.02% 0.17% -0.22% 0.01% -0.04% GBP 0.08% -0.26% -0.29% -0.09% -0.47% -0.25% -0.30% JPY 0.38% 0.02% 0.29% 0.19% -0.19% 0.02% -0.00% CAD 0.18% -0.17% 0.09% -0.19% -0.40% -0.16% -0.21% AUD 0.57% 0.22% 0.47% 0.19% 0.40% 0.23% 0.17% NZD 0.36% -0.01% 0.25% -0.02% 0.16% -0.23% -0.06% CHF 0.39% 0.04% 0.30% 0.00% 0.21% -0.17% 0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).