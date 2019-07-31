Eurozone Prelim Flash GDP arrives at 0.2% q/q in Q2, in-line with estimates

The Eurozone economy slowed its pace of expansion to 0.2% on quarter in the three months to June of 2019, matching 0.2% expected, the first estimate showed on Wednesday.

On an annualized basis, the bloc’s economic growth came in at 1.1% from 1.1% seen in the previous readout while beating +1.0% expectations.

About Eurozone Prelim Flash GDP

The Gross Domestic Product released by the Eurostat is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the Eurozone. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the Eurozone economic activity and health. Usually, a rising trend has a positive effect on the EUR, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).