Eurozone: Inflation expectations taking a nose-dive – Danske Bank

Christin Tuxen, chief analyst at Danske Bank, points out that the central bank credibility continues to be challenged with notably Euro area (market-based) inflation expectations taking a nose-dive yesterday.

Key Quotes

“The 5y5y inflation swap rate declined to 1.18%, setting another all-time low print. While there was no particular catalyst for the drop yesterday, such moves should be much concerning to the ECB: this essentially suggests that markets do not believe in the narrative Draghi conveyed last week at the press conference that ECB has the necessary tools to deal with a downturn.”

“Draghi’s welcome address at the Sintra conference next week will be closely watched for any clues about future ECB policy actions.”