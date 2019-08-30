Eurozone: Inflation data in focus today – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities suggest that today, we get the flash estimate for Eurozone HICP today, as well as those for France and Italy and will be the key economic release for the day.

Key Quotes

“For the Eurozone, we have slightly downgraded our forecasts to 1.0% y/y for core CPI, in line with consensus, but do actually still see the risk of HICP beating consensus at 1.1% y/y (mkt 1.0%), based on a bit of a boost from food prices.”